Hostile aircraft alert in northeastern Israel as country on high alert following Hezbollah strike | LIVE BLOG
Hezbollah concluded the 'first phase' of its retaliation for the killing of military commander Fuad Shukr, the attack dampened by the Israel Air Force launching a preemptive strike
Israel - Hamas War day 325: The Hamas terrorist group said it rejected the ceasefire proposal brought forth in the round of talks held in Cairo, Egypt, and Doha, Qatar. Israel's delegation has returned from the Egyptian capital.
This comes as Israel greatly reduced the "first phase" of Hezbollah's retaliation for the killing of military chief Fuad Shukr last month. The Israel Defense Forces said that 100 warplanes attacked thousands of launchers aimed at central and northern Israel. Despite this, hundreds of rockets and drones still managed to cross into Israeli territory.
Hezbollah has said it carefully tailored the offensive to prevent a regional war, with both sides declaring a success.
Israel is still waiting for further attacks, including from Iran, which blames Israel for killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, a day after Shukr was killed.
Ben Gvir stirs fresh Temple Mount controversy, publicly challenging status quo
500th plane full of military supplies arrives in Israel - Defense Ministry
Drone intercepted this morning near the Sea of Galilee was launched from Syria
Report: Iran-backed Iraqi militia tried attacking Jewish targets in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
A report in the Saudi-linked Iran International said that the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq attempted to attack Jewish targets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Yahya Sinwar reportedly hiding in plain sight 'dressed as a woman'
Mediators working to arrange humanitarian pause after failure of negotiations - report
Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon calls on Security Council to condemn Hezbollah attack
IDF says drone intercepted east of Sea of Galilee
"Following the sirens that sounded between 07:03 and 07:05 to the east of the Sea of Galilee, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area," the IDF said in a statement.
Hezbollah drone intercepted, no casualties or damage reported
Palestinian health ministry says 2 terrorists declared dead after West Bank car-ramming
🚨✈️ Hostile aircraft infiltration alert in northeastern Israel, near Jordanian border