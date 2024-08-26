Israel - Hamas War day 325: The Hamas terrorist group said it rejected the ceasefire proposal brought forth in the round of talks held in Cairo, Egypt, and Doha, Qatar. Israel's delegation has returned from the Egyptian capital.

This comes as Israel greatly reduced the "first phase" of Hezbollah's retaliation for the killing of military chief Fuad Shukr last month. The Israel Defense Forces said that 100 warplanes attacked thousands of launchers aimed at central and northern Israel. Despite this, hundreds of rockets and drones still managed to cross into Israeli territory.

Hezbollah has said it carefully tailored the offensive to prevent a regional war, with both sides declaring a success.

Israel is still waiting for further attacks, including from Iran, which blames Israel for killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, a day after Shukr was killed.

