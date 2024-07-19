Houthi drone attack kills man in Tel Aviv, wounds several others; alert sirens not activated

One man was killed and several others wounded in the coastal Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv by a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi jihadists early on Friday. The alert sirens were not activated.

"Early this morning, emergency personnel received a report of an explosion that took place here in the heart of Tel Aviv," a police spokesperson said. "Emergency personnel rushed to the scene, including bomb disposal experts who are still working at the scene to investigate what exactly took place. We're talking about a number of individuals who were harmed by this explosion. At this time, we also have reports of one fatality.”

The Israeli military's preliminary inquest into the failure to intercept the deadly attack suggested it was caused by a "human error."

Houthi military spokesperson said the group were "Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in retaliation to the Zionist enemy’s massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."