Israel - Hamas War day 466: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile attack against central Israel, less than 12 hours after their last attack. The Israel Defense Forces said that the projectile was intercepted after several attempts were made by aerial defenses.

Magen David Adom said that 11 people were injured while rushing to bomb shelters. Another four people were treated for panic attacks.

Ceasefire negotiations are reportedly advancing, with a flurry of reports suggesting that the two sides are close to a breakthrough. A deal is expected in the coming days, sources say.

In the Gaza Strip meanwhile, the IDF is still operating against terrorist infrastructure in the northern Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya areas. Five soldiers were killed in an incident still under investigation, the IDF announced on Monday.

