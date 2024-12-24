Israel - Hamas War day 445: The Israel Defense Forces said that a Houthi missile triggered sirens throughout central Israel overnight, with the projectile intercepted by Israel's aerial defenses before entering Israeli airspace.

A 60-year-old woman in Tel Aviv was seriously injured while rushing to the bomb shelter, according to Magen David Adom. Dozens of others suffered less severe injuries.

The Houthis stated that the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group will not stop its attacks "until the aggression against our people in Gaza ceases. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu understands that the dreams of a 'new Middle East' are a burden for him."

