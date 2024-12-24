Houthi missile intercepted overnight; 60-year-old seriously injured on way to bomb shelter | LIVE BLOG
The Houthis stated that the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group will not stop its attacks 'until the aggression against our people in Gaza ceases'
Israel - Hamas War day 445: The Israel Defense Forces said that a Houthi missile triggered sirens throughout central Israel overnight, with the projectile intercepted by Israel's aerial defenses before entering Israeli airspace.
A 60-year-old woman in Tel Aviv was seriously injured while rushing to the bomb shelter, according to Magen David Adom. Dozens of others suffered less severe injuries.
The Houthis stated that the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group will not stop its attacks "until the aggression against our people in Gaza ceases. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu understands that the dreams of a 'new Middle East' are a burden for him."
IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police conducted an overnight counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, arresting 18 suspects and confiscating weapons in Tulkarm.
In Nablus, Border Police guards and IDF soldiers opened fire on a terrorist who was attempting to escape, neutralizing him. Two more terrorists were arrested in the area.
Netanyahu wishes Christians Merry Christmas, thanks them for support against terrorism
"My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address.
"At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world. You've stood by our side, you've stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism.
"The people of Israel are united in defending our nation against those bent on our destruction. We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage.
"Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support, and with God's help, I assure you, we shall prevail. From Jerusalem, city of peace, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."
Hanna Katzir, survivor of Hamas captivity, passes away