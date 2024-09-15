Houthis hail 'new hypersonic ballistic missile,' IDF says likely fragmented midair

The Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen at central Israel at 6:21 am on Sunday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military said that the missile "most likely fragmented in midair."

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree hailed the missile as a success, saying that a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" targeted Israeli territory. He said it was fired from 2,040 kilometers (1,267 miles) away and flew for 11 and a half minutes.

The IDF said that interception attempts were made, with the results under review. Sirens brought millions of Israelis to shelters, with no casualties reported. Magen David Adom said that five people were lightly wounded rushing to shelters.

"Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station," the IDF said. "A fire erupted in an area adjacent to Kfar Daniel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire."

Saree said that this was the fifth phase of the Houthi attack on Israel, in solidarity with Hamas's war on Israel in the Gaza Strip. Houthi sources said that this attack was not a response to the Hodeidah attack conducted in July by the Israeli air force, which was in turn launched in response to a deadly Houthi drone that hit Tel Aviv.