Houthis launch missile, IDF says intercepted before entering Israel

The Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that the group launched a hypersonic missile at Israel on Monday.

The missile, known as the Palestine 2, was joined by four drones, all of which targeted the Jaffa area in Israel, according to Saree.

Sirens were triggered in the West Bank, Jordan Valley, and parts of northern Israel, with the Israel Defense Forces saying that a projectile had been intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace.

The Houthis are the last proxy of Iran still launching attacks against Israel since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the subsequent ceasefire, and Iraqi militias halting their attacks after significant US pressure.