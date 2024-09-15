Israel - Hamas War day 345: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile in the early morning, targeting central Israel. The projectile caused damage and apparently, according to assessments, broke apart mid-air before shrapnel fell over Modi'in.

From northern Israel, some 40 rockets targeted Israeli communities along the border. Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force scattered leaflets warning civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate amid impending attacks.

