Massive rocket barrages target northern Israel from Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Israel reportedly scatters fliers over Lebanon, warning civilians of incoming IDF strikes and urging them to evacuate
Israel - Hamas War day 345: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile in the early morning, targeting central Israel. The projectile caused damage and apparently, according to assessments, broke apart mid-air before shrapnel fell over Modi'in.
From northern Israel, some 40 rockets targeted Israeli communities along the border. Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force scattered leaflets warning civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate amid impending attacks.
🚨✈️ Suspected hostile drone alert goes off in Ghajar, northern Israel
🚨Rocket barrage in Western Galilee triggers sirens in northern communities
IDF: Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano likely killed in Israeli strike
IDF strikes Hamas command center embedded in northern Gazan school
Hamas, PIJ praise Houthi missile strike against central Israel
IDF says helicopter makes emergency landing in open area due to technical issue
Government to approve 1 billion shekels for bereaved families
Reports: IDF launches series of strikes in southern Lebanon after barrages
Leaflets scattered over southern Lebanon not sanctioned by IDF brass
Houthis 'should have known better,' Netanyahu says, vowing to return residents back to northern Israel
Netanyahu vows to do 'everything' to bring residents of northern Israel back home
IDF says Houthi missile apparently fragmented mid-air, interception attempts under review
"At 06:21 this morning (Sunday), a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen toward Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.
"An initial inquiry indicates the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air. During the incident, several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome Aerial Defense Systems, and their results are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. The entire incident is under review.
"Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station. A fire erupted in an area adjacent to Kfar Daniel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire."
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
🚨 Sirens heard in Lebanese border community of Arab al-Aramshe
Houthis hail 'new hypersonic ballistic missile' that targeted central Israel, flew for 11 minutes
Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen, said that the organization launched a "new hypersonic ballistic missile' that flew for 11 and a half minutes.
He hailed the missile as a success, which forced millions of Israelis to take to shelters. It traveled 2,040 kilometers (1,267 miles), and is said to be the fifth stage of the Houthi operations against Israel. Houthi sources have said that this is not a direct relatiation for the Israeli attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in July.
🚨 Rocket sirens go off in Dovev, along the Lebanon-Israel border