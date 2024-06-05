Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using white phosphorus in Lebanon

A recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) accuses Israel of deploying white phosphorus incendiary shells on residential buildings in southern Lebanon.

The global human rights organization claims that these actions, affecting at least five towns and villages, may have harmed civilians and violated international law.

According to HRW, there have been no confirmed cases of burn injuries directly linked to white phosphorus in Lebanon. However, the report notes that researchers received accounts of possible respiratory damage among the population.

Human rights advocates argue that firing white phosphorus into populated areas constitutes a crime under international law due to its severe and indiscriminate impact on civilians. The chemical substance can ignite buildings and inflict horrific burns that penetrate down to the bone. Survivors of such burns face risks of severe infections and organ or respiratory failure.

Israel has maintained that its use of white phosphorus is limited to creating smoke screens and not for targeting civilians.

In response to a Washington Post report from December, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they adhere strictly to legal weaponry and that white phosphorus use in urban areas is permitted only under "certain exceptional cases."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The HRW report is based on interviews with eight residents from the conflict-affected areas in southern Lebanon. The organization verified and geolocated almost 47 photos and videos showing white phosphorus shells striking residential buildings in Kfar Kila, Mays al-Jabal, Boustan, Markaba, and Aita al-Shaab.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that at least 173 people have required medical treatment following exposure to white phosphorus.