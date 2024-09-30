i24NEWS to air special coverage for Oct. 7th massacre, marking one year of war

i24NEWS will provide extensive live coverage to commemorate the October 7th massacre and mark one year since the outbreak of war.

On Monday, October 7th, the channel will broadcast a national memorial ceremony and a memorial service live, with English translation, from 19:00 to 22:30 Israel time (12:00 to 15:30 EST). The special broadcast will be hosted by Calev Ben-David and Laura Cellier.

Throughout the week, i24NEWS will feature a series of special programs from its studio and additional locations in the Gaza border region and northern Israel. Alongside ongoing news reports, i24NEWS correspondents will share voices from memorial events, stories from survivors, families of hostages, and heroes of the conflict.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The main special program for the anniversary will include an exclusive hour-long show hosted by Calev Ben-David, which will revisit the significant events of October 7, 2023, that led the country into war. This program will air nightly at 15:30 UTC/GMT throughout the week, allowing viewers to reflect on the events that have deeply affected the Israeli nation.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

i24NEWS teams have traveled to several areas severely impacted by the attacks, including Nir Oz, Sderot, Nahal Oz, and the Nova Festival site, to share the stories of these communities through reports and testimonials.

These programs are part of i24NEWS’s ongoing journalistic efforts since the start of the war, aiming to provide comprehensive coverage and a voice to survivors, as well as families and hostages wishing to share their stories.

Live National Memorial Ceremony from Hayarkon Park:

Date: Monday, October 7th

Time: 19:00 Israel Time, 12:00 UTC/GMT

The ceremony will be led by bereaved families, families of hostages, and victims of the October 7th attacks, hosted by Hanoch Daum and Rotem Sela, featuring top Israeli artists. The broadcast will be available with live English dubbing.

Official Memorial Ceremony:

Date: Monday, October 7th

Time: 21:10 Israel Time, 13:10 EST

This state memorial ceremony for the events of October 7th and the "Iron Swords" war will be filmed in Ofakim, with live English dubbing for the broadcast.