IAF strikes Syrian site on Lebanese border used by Hezbollah to smuggle arms | LIVE BLOG
Gazan terrorist who took part in the Oct 7 massacre was killed in an IDF strike, as claim that he was in the employ of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity is being checked
Israeli aircraft struck a Syrian military site at the border crossings between Syria and Lebanon on Saturday. The military said the site was being "actively" used by the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria.
This comes amid a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah coinciding with a sudden conflagration of the Syrian civil war, which saw Turkey-based Islamists retake the country's second city of Aleppo from forces allied with the regime of Bashar Assad.
“This strike was carried out following the identification of the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah from Syria, even after the ceasefire agreement, and represents a threat to the State of Israel, in violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the military said in a statement.
IDF strikes Hezbollah vehicle in southern Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1862864518189121630
In Rafah, two Palestinian terrorists caught laying roadside bombs eliminated
https://x.com/i/web/status/1862808100694073594
Weapons cache in south Lebanese mosque
https://x.com/i/web/status/1862793970146775367
