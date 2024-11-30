IAF strikes Syrian site on Lebanese border used by Hezbollah to smuggle arms | LIVE BLOG

Israeli aircraft struck a Syrian military site at the border crossings between Syria and Lebanon on Saturday. The military said the site was being "actively" used by the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria.

This comes amid a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah coinciding with a sudden conflagration of the Syrian civil war, which saw Turkey-based Islamists retake the country's second city of Aleppo from forces allied with the regime of Bashar Assad.

“This strike was carried out following the identification of the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah from Syria, even after the ceasefire agreement, and represents a threat to the State of Israel, in violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the military said in a statement.