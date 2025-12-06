IDF: 3 Gazan terrorists who crossed Yellow Line and posed threat to troops eliminated | LIVE BLOG

In two separate incidents on Saturday, Israel Defense Forces troops identified several terrorists who crossed the yellow line and posed an immediate threat to them, the military said in a statement.

Following the identification, the troops fired and eliminated three of the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement further read.

Also on Saturday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani said Doha believed the current situation in Gaza represents something less than a ceasefire.

“What we have just done is a pause. We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire," Al Thani was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying. "A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces, there is stability back in Gaza and people can go in and out, which is not the case today.”