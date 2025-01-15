IDF airstrike in Jenin, 6 terrorists reportedly killed | LIVE BLOG

The Jenin airstrike was the first such attack in a month and a half • Negotiations continue as Israel awaits a response from Hamas, including a list of live abductees

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
IDF troops operating in Jenin, West Bank
IDF troops operating in Jenin, West BankIDF spokesperson's unit

Israel - Hamas War day 467: A rare Israeli airstrike in the West Bank left six Palestinians dead, according to reports, including terrorists who perpetrated the shooting attack in Funduk last week. This is the first such attack in a month and a half.

Several soldiers were seriously wounded as their military vehicle drove over a mine in the West Bank.

Despite advancements reported in the ceasefire and hostage release deal, Israel is waiting for Hamas's response, which will include a list of living hostages.

In the Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack allegedly left 10 Palestinians dead, according to Reuters.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

https://x.com/i/web/status/1879270679469752765

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1879317051384467829

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments