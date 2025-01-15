IDF airstrike in Jenin, 6 terrorists reportedly killed | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 467: A rare Israeli airstrike in the West Bank left six Palestinians dead, according to reports, including terrorists who perpetrated the shooting attack in Funduk last week. This is the first such attack in a month and a half.

Several soldiers were seriously wounded as their military vehicle drove over a mine in the West Bank.

Despite advancements reported in the ceasefire and hostage release deal, Israel is waiting for Hamas's response, which will include a list of living hostages.

In the Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack allegedly left 10 Palestinians dead, according to Reuters.

