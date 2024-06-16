IDF airstrikes hit targets in Lebanon after escalation last week

The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military structure n the Yaroun area of southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Artillery fire also removed a threat to Israeli forces in the area of Amra, southern Lebanon.

Air defenses intercepted a suspicious object, the statement said, which did not trigger sirens.

Later on Sunday, a drone from Lebanon heading to Israel was intercepted, this time triggering sirens.

The IDF also stated that it attacked Hezbollah structures in Kafr Kila and Marwahin on Saturday night.

This comes after a significant escalation last week following Israeli strikes that killed a major Hezbollah leader in Lebanon. Hundreds of rockets and drones were launched against Israel daily, causing wildfires in northern Israel's Galilee regions.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday that some 15,000 acres of land were burned in the fires.