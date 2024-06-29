IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 313

The Israeli military on Saturday announced the death of two more soldiers in fighting in the Gaza Strip, taking the fatality toll from the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave to 313.

The two were named as Staff Sgt. Yair Avitan, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion; and Sgt. First Class (res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum, 21, of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.

They lost their lives in separate incidents in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.