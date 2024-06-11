IDF announces death of 4 soldiers killed in Rafah explosion

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced death of four soldiers killed in southern Gaza on Monday: Sergeant Almog Shalom, Sergeant Yair Levin, Staff sergeant Eitan Karlsbrun and Major Tal Pshebilski Shaulov.

All four served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.. They were killed by an explosion in a booby-trapped building in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, was from Gedera.

Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, was from Modiin.

Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19, was from Hamadia.

Sgt. Yair Levin, 19, was from from Givat Harel. He was a grandson of a former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin.

Shalom and Levin were still in their training period. Shaulov was their company commander.

According to an initial IDF probe, the troops threw an explosive inside a suspicious home in Rafah’s Shaboura neighborhood, in an attempt to trigger possible traps, and entered after there was no immediate blast. As two soldiers entered the three-story building, it exploded, causing its partial collapse on the troops.

Seven other soldiers were wounded in the same incident, with five said to be have received serious wounds, stated the IDF.

Inside the home, the IDF later located a Hamas tunnel shaft, reported the military.