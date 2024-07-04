IDF announces death of Captain Roy Miller, killed fighting in northern Gaza

The IDF spokesperson's unit said on Thursday that Captain Roy Miller (21) from Herzliya, a division commander in the Rotem Brigade of the Givati Division, fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In the incident that led to the death of Miller, an officer and a fighter from his battalion were seriously wounded. They were evacuated to a hospital.

"Dear and beloved people, with sorrow, I inform you that my beloved and dear son Roy has given his soul to the Creator," Ariella, Miller's mother, eulogized on social media. "My hero Roy chose a command course – Roy served as a platoon commander in the Tomer Company, in the Rotem Brigade of the Givati Battalion."

"I am proud of my son Roy, kind-hearted and handsome, who excelled in everything, proud of his fighting spirit in his choices, and the care he demonstrated towards his soldiers and others," she continued. "I was granted 22 amazing years minus a week. God has given, God has taken, may the name of the Lord be blessed."