IDF announces 8 fatalities in Lebanon fighting

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced the falling of Cpt. Eitan Itzhak Oster in battle in Lebanon. The 22-year-old was the first Israel Defense Forces soldier to die in Israel's ground operation against Hezbollah. It subsequently announced seven more fatalities, whose names are listed below.

Cpt. Harel Etinger, 23; Cpt. Itai Ariel Giat, 23; Sgt. First Class Noam Barzilay, 22; Sgt. First Class Or Mantzur, 21; Sgt. First Class Nazar Itkin, 21; Staff Sgt. Almken Terefe, 21; Staff Sgt. Ido Broyer, 21.