IDF announces death of 2 reservists in Gaza, taking toll to 332
The death of Maj. (res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled and Major (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, both aged 34, brings Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza to 332
Two Israel Defense Forces reserve officers were killed by a roadside bomb in central Gaza on Saturday, the military announced.
The death of Maj. (res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, a logistics officer with the Jerusalem Brigade’s 8119th Battalion, brought Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza to 330.
Major (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, also 34-year-old, was killed in the same incident.
