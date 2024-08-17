IDF announces death of 2 reservists in Gaza, taking toll to 332

Two Israel Defense Forces reserve officers were killed by a roadside bomb in central Gaza on Saturday, the military announced.

The death of Maj. (res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, a logistics officer with the Jerusalem Brigade’s 8119th Battalion, brought Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza to 330.

Major (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, also 34-year-old, was killed in the same incident.