IDF announces death of Sergeant First Class (Res.) Yehuda Geto, in operation in the west bank

The IDF Spokesperson authorized the publication yesterday evening (Monday) that First Class (Res.) Yehuda Geto was killed during the activities of forces at the Nur al-Shams refugee camp, near Tul Karm. In addition, another soldier was seriously injured during the activity.

From the details allowed for publication, Yehuda fell during an operation in the Nor a-Sham refugee camp in Tul Karem area. The purpose of the operation was to expose routes with hidden explosive devices, involving Duvdevan and Haruv speicals units. During a raid on a house, a vehicle carrying Duvdevan soldiers stopped and disembarked fighters, then an explosive device was activated and the operating driver was killed on the spot. Another fighter was seriously injured.

According to initial estimates, it's not a standard cargo but a homemade one - with tens of kilograms of explosive materialthat seems high imitation levels with techniques that almost reach a military level.

Another unusual event occurred during the operation - an UAV tried to attack a terrorist in the area, but the missile fell and did not explode. Some locals found it and began to play with it, then it exploded. A woman was killed and several others were injured.

This is the second explosive device incident in the past week that ended in fatalities. Last weekend, an almost identical incident occurred in the Jenin refugee camp.