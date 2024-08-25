IDF announces deaths of 3 soldiers in Gaza, bringing fatality toll from ground op to 338

The Israeli military on Saturday announced the deaths in combat in the central Gaza Strip of Sergeant First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, 26, Sergeant First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi, 23, and Sergeant Major (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, aged 35.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1827399510655451614 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pechenyuk and Metodi were killed in a severe explosive incident on Friday that also claimed the life of Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar. Oren was killed by Hamas terrorists in a firefight.