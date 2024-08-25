IDF announces deaths of 3 soldiers in Gaza, bringing fatality toll from ground op to 338

Two of the soldiers were killed in an explosion in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, which claimed the life of another reservist whose death was announced on Friday

L to R: Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, Sgt. First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi and Sgt. First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk.IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli military on Saturday announced the deaths in combat in the central Gaza Strip of Sergeant First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, 26, Sergeant First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi, 23, and Sergeant Major (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, aged 35.

Pechenyuk and Metodi were killed in a severe explosive incident on Friday that also claimed the life of Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar. Oren was killed by Hamas terrorists in a firefight. 

