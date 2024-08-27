IDF: Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza terror tunnels
The Israeli is now in Israel; 108 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson's unit said on Tuesday that an Israeli had been rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip after being kidnapped on October 7 along with more than 200 others.
Identified as 52-year-old Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Rahat in southern Israel, a joint operation with the IDF's Shayetet 13 unit, Yahalom unit, 401st Brigade, and the Shin Bet security agency secured his release.
He was rescued from a terror tunnel in southern Gaza.
A statement by the IDF said that he is in stable medical condition and has been transferred to a hospital for medical checks.
His brother spoke to i24NEWS Hebrew channel, saying it was "very exciting." Most importantly, he added, his 90-year-old mother will be able to greet him after more than 300 days.
"A very great joy that cannot be explained such great joy," said Khatem Alkadi. "More joy when a newborn is brought to the world. This is a man who came back from the dead. We heard the news from the media and then the army gave an update. When a person comes back from dead and returns to life it is exciting. I am waiting to meet him. The doctor told us it will be a minute, but for us it's an hour."