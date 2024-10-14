IDF announces names of 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike

The IDF has allowed the publication of the names of the four soldiers who were killed in the disaster at the Golani training base last night (Sunday), in which a drone crashed into the dining room at the base.

Staff Sergeant Omri Tamar, Staff Sergeant Yosef Hayeb, Staff Sergeant Yoav Agmon and Staff Sergeant Alon Amitai fell in the event, they were 19 years old.

Seven others were seriously injured, with a total of 51 people injured.

A preliminary investigation by the Air Force suggests that it may involve three unmanned aircraft that penetrated near 7:00 PM from the maritime space of the city of Sidon in Lebanon. Contact was lost with one of them in the Acre region, despite helicopters and fighter jets trying unsuccessfully to intercept it. After about half an hour it hit near Binyamina.

In fact, more than 20 minutes passed from the moment of detection until the reporting of the hit at the hospital. In other words, it flew for at least a quarter of an hour in the skies of Israel without being detected.

In Israel, they knew that there was certainly an enemy drone roaming around in the space - and they did not give enough warning. The IDF is examining the possibility that it flew too low, and that's what allowed it to slip through the radar systems.