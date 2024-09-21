IDF announces new security restrictions for northern Israel

Israel's Home Front Command is issuing new security restrictions on civilians applying from the Haifa area and northward, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced on Saturday.

Hagari said educational institutions and workplaces are permitted to operate if an adequate shelter is nearby and can be reached in time.

The official also announced restrictions on gatherings: Up to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors.

The changes are unfolded as the IDF scales up its airstrikes against Hezbollah sites and rocket launchers in Lebanon.