IDF announces the deaths of 5 soldiers in Lebanon fighting
All the fatalities were from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit
The Israeli military announced on Thursday the deaths of five soldiers in the fighting in Lebanon.
They were named as follows:
-Major Ofek Bachar, aged 24, from Ness Ziona, a Company Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.
-Captain Elad Siman Tov, aged 23, from Tzofim, a Platoon Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.
-Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, aged 22, from Jerusalem, a Squad Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.
-Staff Sergeant Yakov Hillel, aged 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.
-Staff Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom, aged 21, from Hebron, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.