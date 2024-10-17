IDF announces the deaths of 5 soldiers in Lebanon fighting

The Israeli military announced on Thursday the deaths of five soldiers in the fighting in Lebanon.

They were named as follows:

-Major Ofek Bachar, aged 24, from Ness Ziona, a Company Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

-Captain Elad Siman Tov, aged 23, from Tzofim, a Platoon Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

-Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, aged 22, from Jerusalem, a Squad Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

-Staff Sergeant Yakov Hillel, aged 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

-Staff Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom, aged 21, from Hebron, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.