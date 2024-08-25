In response to Hezbollah's widespread attack against northern Israel on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces attacked thousands of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

While the response has been broad in line with Hezbollah's assault, Israel's response with about 100 warplanes has not attacked Beirut. Among the Hezbollah targets attacked were those in Sidon, about 30 miles from the Israeli border.

"During the attack, the IDF hit about 250 targets of Hezbollah," i24NEWS Yossi Yehoshua reported. "Israel did not go all-in on the matter. It contained its response and did not continue towards Beirut despite the presence of many targets with precision missiles there."

Lebanese media reported that one person was seriously wounded in a missile attack on a farm near Al-Qasmiya, north of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, an Israeli warplane allegedly launched an attack on the village of Al-Mansouri, located in the western part of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed that "the first stage of the response to the assassination of Fouad Shukr has ended." The terrorist organization claims it has launched more than 320 rockets towards northern towns.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to give a speech later, based on statements made by the terror group, which suggested that additional attacks would be launched in the future in response to Shukr's killing.