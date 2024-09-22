IDF attacks Hamas terrorists inside Gazan school, 6 reportedly killed

The Israel Defense Forces said Hamas terrorists had been attacked while operating out of a compound that formerly held the Kafr Qasem school in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper said that six people had been killed in the strike.

The attack was conducted with the direction of intelligence from the Southern Command and Shin Bet security agency.

The IDF said that "numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information."

The IDF said it was another example of Hamas blatantly abusing the civilian infrastructure, violating international law, while vowing to continue attacking Hamas wherever the terrorists may be, whether using schools or other civilian infrastructure as shelter.