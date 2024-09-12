IDF challenges UNRWA claim of workers killed in Nuseirat attack

The Israel Defense Forces challenged the UN to provide the names of UNRWA workers who were allegedly killed in a strike on the central Gaza Strip's Nuseirat refugee camp on Thursday.

IDF international spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that intelligence led to a "precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School" on Wednesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres claimed that "six of our UNRWA colleagues are among those killed" out of a reported 14.

"What's happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable," Guterres said. "A school turned shelter for around 12,000 people was hit by Israeli airstrikes again today."

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon slammed back, saying that what was "unacceptable" is "the fact you refuse to recognize reality and continue to distort it."

"Terrorists operating out of civilian buildings previously used by UNRWA

are not innocent.'"