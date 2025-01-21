IDF chief announces he will resign in March over October 7 failures

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, announced on Tuesday that he would resign.

"I informed the Minister of Defense today (Tuesday) that, by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF's failure on October 7th and at a time when the IDF has made significant achievements and is in the process of implementing an agreement to release hostages, I will request to end my duties on March 6th, 2025," Halevi said in a statement.

"In the remaining time, I will complete the investigations and maintain the IDF's machinery for security challenges. I will transfer command of the IDF in a qualitative and thorough manner to my successor. I have forwarded a letter to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister on the matter."

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his appreciation for his service, and thanked him for his contribution to protecting Israel, singling out his performance "in the IDF's great achievements in the difficult war that was forced upon us."

Former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who resigned himself last week after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire was signed, praised the move.

"The Chief of Staff's resignation was expected regardless of the conduct of the war," he said. "Nevertheless, we should bless the departure of the Chief of Staff, and I expect that an aggressive and strong Chief of Staff will be appointed - with whom we can defeat Hamas."

Former defense minister Benny Gantz said Halevi "is militarily responsible for the October 7 disaster, and also for the amazing recovery of the IDF."

"All his adult life he fought for the sake of the country and devoted his life to it," Gantz said.

Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of the Southern Command, also tendered his resignation shortly after.