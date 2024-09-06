IDF chief of staff says military readying to attack deeper inside Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is “very focused” on fighting Hezbollah and is readying offensive actions against the terror group deeper in Lebanese territory, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Friday, as he visited the troops stationed in the Golan Heights.

“The IDF is highly focused on fighting Hezbollah, the number of attacks in the last month, operatives killed, rockets and infrastructure destroyed, is very high,” he said during the tour.

“We are laying waste to many of Hezbollah’s capabilities inside Lebanon before they can attack us, and at the same time we are also preparing offensive moves,” said Halevi.