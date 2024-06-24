IDF chief says significant progress in destroying Hamas Rafah brigade

The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Major General Hartzi Halevi, has announced significant achievements in the ongoing military operations in Rafah, Gaza.

During a situation assessment held last night (Sunday) with senior military commanders, including Major General Yaron Finkelman, commander of the Southern Command, and Lieutenant Colonel Itzik Cohen, commander of Division 162, Halevi expressed strong optimism about the progress made against the Rafah Brigade.

"We have very high achievements in the fighting in Rafah, and I tell you that I appreciate it very much," Halevi stated. He highlighted the number of terrorists killed, the destruction of infrastructure, and the extensive mapping and destruction of underground tunnels.

"The fact that Division 162 now controls the Philadelphia axis from the sea to the border triangle is very significant for closing the Hamas oxygen pipeline for future smuggling, and we are now handling the underground assets."

IDF spokesperson's unit

Halevi emphasized the critical point being approached in the operation, noting, "We are clearly approaching the point where we will say we dismantled the Rafah Brigade. It is decisive not in the sense that it no longer has terrorists, but in the sense that it does not know how to function as a fighting unit. It has a lot of casualties."

He praised the professionalism and dedication of the troops, urging them to continue their mission: "You will take care until the end of the mission here, to kill as many terrorists as possible, and to destroy as much infrastructure as possible in the future. What is happening here is very, very impressive professionally, keep it up.