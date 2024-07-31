On Wednesday, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), visited a brigade-level exercise conducted by the Kfir Brigade on Israel's northern border.

He was accompanied by Major General Ori Gordin, Commanding Officer of the Northern Command; Major General Avi Bluth, Commanding Officer of the Central Command; Major General David Zini, Commanding Officer of the Training Command; Brigadier General Barak Hiram, Commanding Officer of the 99th Division; Brigadier General Kobi Heller, Commander of the Ground Forces Training Center ("Mali"); and other senior commanders.

The exercise involved collaboration with various units and featured scenarios simulating extreme combat situations.

The soldiers of the Kfir Brigade practiced maneuvers in thicketed and mountainous terrain, engaged in fire activation, and conducted combat operations in built-up areas. These drills were part of an effort to enhance readiness for potential conflicts in the northern region.

During his visit, LTG Halevi also met with Salman Moula, head of the Yarka Council. In a statement, Halevi addressed the recent assassination of Fuad Shukr, also known as "Sayyid Muhsan," a senior military figure in Hezbollah.

He stated, "Yesterday afternoon, we had an opportunity to eliminate Muhsan. Muhsan is the most senior military figure in Hezbollah and was very close to Nasrallah; he essentially arranged all military matters for him."

Halevi emphasized that Shukr was responsible for orchestrating attacks, including the killing of 12 children in Majdal Shams and another person in HaGoshrim.

He further asserted, "Our intention with Hezbollah is not to return to the situation before October 6th. Muhsan will not be there, but we will also not allow the presence of [Hezbollah] forces near our border towns, such as Metula, Shtula, or Rosh HaNikra."

The Chief of Staff highlighted the IDF's operational capabilities, stating, "The IDF knows how to operate and reach a specific window in a neighborhood in Beirut, target a specific point underground, and operate strongly on the ground. This week, you are training for this, and this is a very important capability."