IDF company commander killed in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF spokesperson's unit said that Major Dvir Zion Revah, a company commander in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, was killed on Monday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. His funeral will be held today in Jerusalem.

This comes after the Israeli army said his deputy, Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi, was killed in the same incident, during which an anti-tank missile was fired at them. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

The company was operating in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, the third time the military has launched significant operations there.