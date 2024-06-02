IDF completes second drill in past four days in northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) completed a major command exercise this week aimed at enhancing readiness for a potential wider war in northern Israel.

The exercise involved both regular and reserve personnel from the headquarters of the Northern Command, incorporating various arms and wings of the military.

The exercise simulated multiple scenarios, including the expansion of war in the northern arena and multi-arena conflict situations. The 36th Division conducted a comprehensive divisional drill featuring combat scenarios specific to the northern region.

IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi visited several key locations during the exercise.

Accompanied by senior commanders such as Northern Command Chief Colonel Uri Gordin, Air Force Chief Colonel Tomer Bar, Head of Intelligence Division Colonel Aharon Haliva, and Head of Operations Department General Oded Basiuk, Halevi inspected the Northern Command pit, the military personnel in Gezra, and the Air Force headquarters in Tel Aviv.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF emphasized its continuous efforts to strengthen readiness and incorporate lessons learned from ongoing operations.

This exercise is part of a series conducted over the past few weeks, including drills with the Golani Commando Unit, the 36th Division, and the Paratroopers, all aimed at ensuring preparedness for potential threats in the northern area.