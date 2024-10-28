Israel: 'Healing is as difficult as fighting,' Chief of Staff tells war wounded

As part of the week of remembrance for the wounded of Operation Iron Swords, IDF Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi visited Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba on Monday. "The path to recovery is no less difficult than fighting on the battlefield. When your comrades who are fighting on the ground know that you are making progress here, it strengthens them," Halevi said during his visit to the wounded and their families.