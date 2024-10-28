Mossad Chief Barnea returns from Doha with new hostage proposal | LIVE BLOG
IDF announces Major Guy Yaacov Nezri, 25, passes away from wounds sustained in Gaza battle
"Total victory is an election slogan," denounces the former Israeli chief of staff
At a rally outside the Knesset at the opening of the winter session, former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz sharply criticized the government's handling of the war. "There are still 101 hostages in Hamas' hands. They must be brought back at all costs, one for one, now. This requires a halt to the fighting that has reached its limits," Halutz told thousands of protesters.
IDF releases recordings from operation that resulted in Hamas leader Sinwar's death
“A target has been neutralized, we have identified it under cover, the neutralization is confirmed. Requesting confirmation from the shooter on the identification and the strike."
Israel: 'Healing is as difficult as fighting,' Chief of Staff tells war wounded
As part of the week of remembrance for the wounded of Operation Iron Swords, IDF Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi visited Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba on Monday. "The path to recovery is no less difficult than fighting on the battlefield. When your comrades who are fighting on the ground know that you are making progress here, it strengthens them," Halevi said during his visit to the wounded and their families.
Netanyahu says Iran seeks to build 'stockpiles' of nuclear bombs to destroy Israel
Israeli Prime Minister's Office announces that Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea has returned from Doha after meeting with the CIA Director and Qatar's Prime Minister. The discussions focused on a new unified proposal that combines previous initiatives while addressing key issues and recent regional developments. In the coming days, mediators will continue talks with Hamas to evaluate the feasibility of advancing a hostage deal. Further updates will follow as negotiations progress.
Lebanon: IDF strikes target Hezbollah infrastructure near Tyre
The Israeli army has conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in the Tyre region of southern Lebanon for the second time in a few days. According to the IDF spokesperson, the strikes aimed at destroying weapons and anti-tank missile depots, military installations, and observation posts associated with various Hezbollah units, including the "Aziz" unit, which has been involved in attacks against Israel from southwest Lebanon.
"We are not giving up on our quest for victory, securing the return of all hostages is a crucial part of that mission," says PM Netanyahu
Iran claims its air defenses 'successfully repelled Zionist attack'
Two days after a major Israeli attack on Iranian territory, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday that its air defense systems were "prepared and successfully repelled the Zionist attack." Spokesman Ismail Bakaei said the Iranian response "will be decisive," adding that "Iran maintains its right to respond to the Zionist attack."
Israeli army carries out targeted operation on Gaza hospital used as Hamas stronghold
The operation resulted in the arrest of approximately 100 terrorists who had holed up inside the hospital, including some who had participated in the October 7 massacre. Several of them attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians. Weapons, terrorist funds and intelligence documents were discovered inside and around the hospital.
🚨Rocket warning sirens sound in Haifa