IDF confirms 4 soldiers killed in Gaza, 5 others wounded

Four soldiers were killed in an explosion in a home in the southern Gaza Strip's city of Rafah, according to the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson's unit on Wednesday.

They were identified as Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, and Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon.

Toaff was 23 years old, from Moroshet in northern Israel, and a deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade.

Naim, from Mishmarot in central Israel, was 20 years old and served as a paramedic in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.

Bakri, from southern Israel's Yoshivia, was 21 years old and served as an infantry combat soldier in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade.

Twenty-one-year-old Shimon was also in the Shaked Battalion, and came from Elazar in the West Bank.

Five other fighters were injured, and were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.