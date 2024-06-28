IDF confirms ops in Gaza City's Shejaiya | LIVE UPDATES
As troops entered the area, IAF aircraft is said to have struck dozens of Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites in Shejaiya
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday confirmed start of operations in Gaza City's Shejaiya in the Gaza Strip.
As troops entered the area, an Israel Air Forces (IAF) aircraft is said to have struck dozens of Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites. Overnight, IAF fighter jets also struck a Hamas terrorist that was operating in a structure in the area of Deir al Balah, "within a humanitarian area, being used by the Hamas as a shield for their terrorist activity," according to the IDF statement.
Earlier the Israeli military called on Palestinians in Shejaiya to evacuate the area and head toward the designated “humanitarian zone” in the Strip’s south on Thursday. Palestinian media reported a series of Israeli strikes and tanks advancing into the Gaza City's neighbourhood.
