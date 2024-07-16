IDF confirms deadly strike in Nuseirat, Gaza; Palestinian reports claim at least 20 killed

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday that an airstrike targeted a UN school in the central Gaza Strip's Nuseirat, which Palestinian reports said killed at least 20.

The IDF said in a statement that the airstrike hit terrorists operating out of a UNRWA school, using precise military and Shin Bet intelligence. These terrorists planned and directed numerous attacks against Israeli forces from this base of operations.

Before launching the attack, the army said that "numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and additional intelligence."

Hamas is known for "systematically" violating international law, "exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."

The IDF said it is investigating the reports of numerous civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

In addition to the attack, the Israel Air Force attacked a company commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's naval unit in Khan Yunis.