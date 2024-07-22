IDF confirms the death of hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab

The Israeli army informed the families of hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab that they had been killed in captivity, according to a statement on Monday.

"The decision to determine their death was based on intelligence information and was approved by an expert committee of the Health Ministry in collaboration with the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Israel Police," the Israel Defense Forces said. "The circumstances of their death in the captivity of Hamas are being investigated by all the professionals."

In March, Hamas released a video claiming that Buchshtab had died in captivity from lack of nutrition. He was from Kibbutz Nirim, while Dancyg was from Kibbutz Nir Oz.