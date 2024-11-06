Barrage from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv, Israel's center and north | LIVE BLOG
In the West Bank, the IDF operations is reported in Jenin and eastern Nablus
Day 397 of Israel - Hamas War: According to Palestinian reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday continued strikes in Jabalia, a refugee camp in northern Gaza. Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with at the time still Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant about the Israeli military's month-long operation in the city.
A senior IDF officer cited by Haaretz said that the forces are close to subduing Hamas opposition in Jabalia, claiming that about 1,000 terrorists have been killed in battles and about 700 residents suspected of membership in terrorist organizations have been captured.
Reports also suggest the Israeli operations in Jenin and eastern Nablus in the West Bank. Electricity supplies to Jenin are said to have been cut.
At 6:00 (local time) sirens sounded in Netiv HaAsara, a community near the Gaza Strip. The IDF later confirmed that this was due to false identification.
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee area
A car was directly struck by debris from an intercepted rocket in Ra'anana, no reports of casualties
MDA en route to search areas of reported impact - MDA spokesperson
"No reports of injuries have been received at this time, other than anxiety symptoms and people who fell while seeking shelter. Updates to follow."
IDF reports 10 identified projectiles, some intercepted
At least one impact is initially reported near Ben Gurion Airport.
Sirens sound in Tel Aviv, other areas of central Israel
IDF said projectiles were fired from Lebanon. Reports suggest interceptions over central Israel.
Sirens sound in northern Golan Heights
Sirens again sound in Upper Galilee area
Israeli opposition chiefs to make joint address after Gallant’s firing
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee area
Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 1,800 Palestinians were killed in northern Strip in past weeks
IDF kills Hezbollah's regional commander; continues operations in Jabalia, Rafah
The Israel military reported killing Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb, Hezbollah’s Khiam region Commander. According to the IDF, he was responsible for "many rocket attacks against communities in the Galilee," specifically against the area of Metula.
The IDF said it is continuing operations in southern Lebanon.
In Gaza, the Israeli military reported a strikes against Hamas terrorists in Jabalia amid IDF's month-long operation in the refugee camp in the north of the Strip.
Simultaneously, the IDF continued "precise" operation in Rafah in southern Gaza. According to the statement, the Israeli troops killed several terrorists exiting a tunnel shaft and located weaponry.
Sirens sound in the village of Ghajar, Golan Heights