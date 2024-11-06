Day 397 of Israel - Hamas War: According to Palestinian reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday continued strikes in Jabalia, a refugee camp in northern Gaza. Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with at the time still Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant about the Israeli military's month-long operation in the city.

A senior IDF officer cited by Haaretz said that the forces are close to subduing Hamas opposition in Jabalia, claiming that about 1,000 terrorists have been killed in battles and about 700 residents suspected of membership in terrorist organizations have been captured.

Reports also suggest the Israeli operations in Jenin and eastern Nablus in the West Bank. Electricity supplies to Jenin are said to have been cut.

At 6:00 (local time) sirens sounded in Netiv HaAsara, a community near the Gaza Strip. The IDF later confirmed that this was due to false identification.

