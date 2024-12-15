Israel - Hamas War day 436: Israel reportedly carried out dozens of airstrikes in Syria over the past day, with footage showing secondary explosions in the Damascus area.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that these strikes were against tunnels and warehouses storing missiles, ammunition, mortar shells, and military equipment.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority continued to operate overnight against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the northern city of Jenin. The head of the security apparatus, Anwar Rajab, said that the mission had made great achievements against "outlaws," although there were still terrorists holed up in Jenin's main hospital.

"These groups do not represent the nation and they operate in an unnational manner and outside of morality and the historical and national struggle of the Palestinians – behind these groups stands a force that aims to harm Palestinian stability and the peace of the residents," he told Palestinian media on Saturday. "Unfortunately, we are facing a group that has sold itself for cheap material benefits and is carrying out ISIS-like acts that do not represent the Palestinian people."

