IDF deploys in Golan Heights buffer zone to prevent infiltration from Syria

The Israel Defense Forces' 210th Division began operations on Sunday night to ensure residents of the Golan Heights can continue their lives in security amid the upheaval in Syria, prompted by the sudden fall of the Assad regime and the takeover of Damascus by opposition forces.

The IDF said on Monday that troops deployed in the buffer zone between Syria and the Golan Heights to prevent any infiltration at specific control points.

Paratroopers were joined by combat engineering, other infantry, and tank units, operating under the command of the regional Golan Brigade (474th) and Mountain Brigade (810th).

This comes after Israeli forces took over the Syrian Hermon, which overlooks the Israeli bases on the mountain. The military operations come amid fear that Syrian gunmen affiliated with any number of the opposition groups could try to enter Israeli territory after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Sunday. Reservists have also been drafted to bolster the forces in the Golan Heights.