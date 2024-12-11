IDF destroys 80% of Assad army's capabilities

Since the start of the week, the IDF has been operating in Syria with the aim of destroying the Syrian army's infrastructure and strategic capabilities. As of Tuesday night, in an operation called "Bashan Arrow," the IDF estimates this that between 70 to 80 percent of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's military capabilities have been eliminated since Sunday.

The rush to destroy the Syrian weapons caches stems from the IDF's fear that they might fall into the hands of terrorists. On Monday, Israeli missile boats launched an operation in the heart of Syria, attacking two Syrian naval bases simultaneously: Al-Baydah port and Latakia port, where 15 remaining vessels from Assad's army are anchored.

Dozens of sea-to-sea missiles capable of reaching a range of between 50 and 118 miles been destroyed, each carrying dozens of kilograms of explosives and capable of hitting both civilian and military vessels. In addition, over 130 targets have been destroyed in air strikes in Syrian territory, including military warehouses, facilities, launchers, and firing positions.

There were also hundreds of hours of intensive activity by the air force over Syrian territory. During this time, the air force conducted more than 350 air strikes; 320 strategic targets were attacked and at least 15 ships of the Syrian navy, with sea-to-shore missiles on them - were destroyed. In addition, attacks were carried out on the Syrian air force's airfields and dozens of manufacturing site targets in Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Tadmor.

These attacks led to the destruction of dozens of aircraft, weapon production means, and weapons warehouses. The destroyed combat means were many and varied, including Scud missiles, cruise missiles, sea-to-shore missiles, ground-to-air missiles, ground-to-ground missiles, UAVs, fighter jets and attack helicopters, armored fighting vehicles, tanks, hangars, and more.

According to sources in the Air Force - the attacks are expected to continue in the coming days.