IDF destroys rocket launcher in Rafah, eliminates terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday it is continuing to operate in Rafah, the southern part of the Gaza Strip and Hamas's last stronghold.

Describing operations as intelligence-based, the IDF said it located large quantities of weapons and eliminated terrorists.

During the fighting, a rocket launcher used to fire at soldiers was destroyed minutes later through joint efforts by the Nahal Brigade fighters and the Israel Air Force. There were no soldiers wounded in the incident.

In central Gaza, soldiers on the ground benefited from aerial cover that helped eliminate terrorists.

More than 30 terrorist targets were attacked since Saturday, the military said, including military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and armed terrorist cells that posed a threat to IDF ground troops.

This comes after the IDF said it attacked several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

In the diplomatic arena, efforts to bring about a cessation of hostilities are ongoing, with an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages being reviewed by Hamas.

Far-right Israeli leaders, however, have vowed to topple the government if Israel agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas.