IDF dispels 'fake rumors' of advance on Damascus amid ground operation

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spoke to i24NEWS on Wednesday to dispel "fake rumors" that the military is planning on capturing Damascus.

The IDF, he said, is intent on seizing and destroying weapons and munitions left over from the Assad regime after its collapse several days ago, aiming at preventing these weapons from reaching the hands of terrorists.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Brigadier General Yair Palai, the commanding officer of the 210th Division, said, "Our mission is clear—protecting the residents of the Golan Heights and all Israeli civilians."

Four brigade combat teams, including infantry, commando, engineering, armor, reconnaissance, and Yahalom Unit forces, entered Syria to carry out missions under the division.

Several out-of-use Syrian tanks were confiscated by the 474th Brigade Combat Team.

In are of the Syrian Hermon Mountain, the 810th Brigade and elite Shaldag Unit located a cache of weapons, including mines, explosives, anti-tank missiles, and more equipment in a Syrian army outpost.

Meanwhile, IDF Paratroopers and commandos are operating in the buffer zone to further ensure the security of Israelis in the Golan Heights.

The Israeli Air Force and Navy have conducted hundreds of missions, destroying more than 300 targets since Sunday, when the regime of former president Bashar al-Assad fell.