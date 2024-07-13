2 enemy drones bound for Eilat intercepted by air defenses | LIVE BLOG

After sirens alerting of incoming hostile aircraft were activated near the southern Israeli resort of Eilat, the military spokesperson said that air defenses intercepted two suspicious aerial targets making their way from the east.

The sirens, he said, were activated out of fear that aircraft fragments could fall on civilian residences. No damage was caused, the spokesperson added.