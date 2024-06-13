IDF eliminates 2 senior terrorists in Jenin during 13-hour operation

In a meticulously planned counterterrorism operation, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers from the Duvdevan and Haruv units, alongside Border Police officers and guided by Shin Bet intelligence, successfully neutralized two senior terrorists in the Jenin area.

The operation, which lasted 13 hours, resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of numerous weapons.

The operation commenced with IDF engineering forces uncovering and disarming roads in the area that had been rigged with explosives aimed at Israeli troops. During the intense mission, Israeli forces engaged in multiple gun battles with armed terrorists.

A pivotal moment in the operation involved soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit implementing a "pressure-cooker" procedure on a building where two high-value suspects were believed to be hiding.

The encounter escalated into a fierce firefight, with the terrorists employing shoulder-mounted missiles against the soldiers. Ultimately, the two suspects were eliminated, and weapons were found on their bodies.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

One IDF soldier sustained light injuries during the shootout. He was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been informed of his condition.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated weapons have been transferred to the relevant security authorities for further processing and investigation.