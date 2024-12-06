IDF eliminates Hamas commander who led murderous onslaught on Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct 7

Israeli air strikes took out several top Hamas commanders this week, including Majdi Aqilan, deputy commander of a battalion responsible for the October 7 massacre at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, the Israeli military said on Friday.

Mamdouh Mehna, a senior figure in Hamas’s tunneling operations who was also involved in the massacre at Nahal Oz, was also killed, said a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency.

Nahal Oz was among the Gaza border communities hit the hardest in the Hamas-led attack, which represents the single worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.