IDF eliminates Hamas sniper commander in northern Gaza

An Israeli aircraft killed the Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salmi al-Sawarka in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip, according to a statement. The airstrike was guided with the help of the Shin Bet security agency.

Al-Sawarka served as a squad commander in the terrorist organization's elite Nukhba force and raided Israeli communities on October 7.

In addition, he led and directed Hamas snipers in the area and took part in operations against IDF forces.

After a long surveillance, Alsuarkha was identified by the fighters of the IDF's 414 unit. Before the strike, the IDF said it took measures to prevent harm to civilians, and no civilians were harmed.

Meanwhile, the 99th Division continues to operate in central Gaza. Over the past day, fighter jets with the 990th Brigade closed in on a mortar position that fired on Israeli forces, eliminating the terrorist cell.

Soldiers in the 162nd Division are operating in the Rafah area, killing a number of terrorists in face-to-face encounters.

Raids were also carried out, with troops locating rocket launchers.

