IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist responsible for rocket attack that killed 12 Druze children | LIVE BLOG

The Israeli military announced on Thursday it eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist behind the firing of a rocket that killed 12 children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel earlier this year.

Khider al-Shaebia also oversaw numerous rocket and anti-tank missile attacks targeting IDF positions and civilian communities in Har Dov, Mount Hermon, and the northern Golan Heights.