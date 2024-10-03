IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist responsible for rocket attack that killed 12 Druze children | LIVE BLOG
Rocket fire on northern Israel from Lebanon ongoing
The Israeli military announced on Thursday it eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist behind the firing of a rocket that killed 12 children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel earlier this year.
Khider al-Shaebia also oversaw numerous rocket and anti-tank missile attacks targeting IDF positions and civilian communities in Har Dov, Mount Hermon, and the northern Golan Heights.
IDF announces the death of Sgt. Ben Zion Falach, 21, in Lebanon fighting
IDF says some 200 rockets and drones fired at northern Israel so far today
IDF issues special instructions for residents of the Western Galilee, including reducing social activity and remaining near bomb shelters.
Numerous rockets launched at the northern Israeli town of Metula and other communities