IDF eliminates top Hamas terrorist in Rafah

The IDF eliminated a senior member of Hamas’s general security forces in Rafah, the military announced on Friday.

Killed in an airstrike, Salame Muhammad Abu Ajaj was one of the commanders of the general security forces in Rafah.

"The Hamas General Security Forces is a body that supports the Hamas Military Wing and is tasked with several key roles such as ensuring the survival of the organization, routine Hamas military activity, and the disruption of IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip," read the IDF statement. "As part of his role, Ajaj operated to strengthen and solidify the terror organization in the Rafah area."

Another Hamas terrorist killed alongside him is the mayor of Nuseirat Eyad al-Maghari, the IDF said.